Storm Surge Emergency Issued for Marco Island and Naples Florida from Hurricane Irma
Posted on September 10, 2017
The National Hurricane Center has issued an urgent warning about a powerful storm surge for Marco Island and the Naples are of Florida. The water is expected to rise very quickly. The warning reads, "...URGENT...WATER LEVELS FROM STORM SURGE TO RISE RAPIDLY IN THE NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND AREA..."The text of the warning says, "With the passage of the eye of Irma during the next couple of hours, the wind direction will shift to onshore, causing water levels along the southwest coast of Florida to rapidly rise in a matter of minutes. MOVE AWAY FROM THE WATER! Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level is expected in this area."
The warning was issued at 2:15 pm EST on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Everyone in this region should already be out of the way. Storm surge warnings may be needed for other cities up the west Florida coast as Hurricane Irma continues to impact the state.