Storm Surge Emergency Issued for Marco Island and Naples Florida from Hurricane Irma

The National Hurricane Center has issued an urgent warning about a powerful storm surge for Marco Island and the Naples are of Florida. The water is expected to rise very quickly. The warning reads, "...URGENT...WATER LEVELS FROM STORM SURGE TO RISE RAPIDLY IN THE NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND AREA..."

Image: NOAA

More from Science Space & Robots