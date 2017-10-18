Study Finds Alligators Eat Sharks

A Kansas State University study has found that alligators predate on sharks. The study found alligators on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are eating small sharks and stingrays. The researchers say this is the first scientific documentation of a widespread interaction between the two predators.

Image: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

TOPICS :

: SHARKS

ALLIGATORS

