Study Finds Deer Tick Populations on the Rise in Indiana

Researchers from Indiana University have found increasing numbers of deer ticks in Southern India. Deer ticks are a known vector for Lyme disease. The photograph above shows a mouse with another species of tick on its head. The study's findings coincide with a recent CDC report that found transmission of diseases from ticks, mosquitoes and fleas has tripled since 2004 in the U.S.

Image: Clay Lab/Indiana University

