Study Finds Fox Squirrels Organize Their Nut Storage Caches by Variety and Quality

UC Berkeley researchers spent two years observing how fox squirrels store their nuts. They found squirrels organize their nuts by variety, quality and possibly even preference. The study is the first to show squirrels use a cognitive strategy called "chunking." Chunking refers to organizing objects or information into smaller more manageable collections or chunks. Using subfolders on a computer is a type of chunking.

Image: Amber Engle

TOPICS :

: SQUIRRELS

NUTS

CHUNKING

