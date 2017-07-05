Study Finds Praying Mantises Kill and Eat Small Birds

A new study has found that praying mantis species all across the globe will kill and eat birds. Praying mantises are carnivorous insects with powerful raptorial front legs. They generally feed on arthropods but have been seen eating small vertebrates such as frogs, lizards, salamanders or snakes. Birds are also on the menu according to a new study conducted by zoologists Martin Nyffeler (University of Basel), Mike Maxwell (National University, La Jolla, California), and James Van Remsen (Louisiana State University).

Image: Courtesy from What's That Bug?, Randy Anderson

