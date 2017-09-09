Tornado Threat from Hurricane Irma for Southeastern Florida

Hurricanes are known to spawn tornadoes especially on the northeast side of the storm. Some hurricanes spwan many more tornadoes than others. Hurricane Ivan spawned 117 tornadoes over a 3 day period in 2004. Hurricane Harvey resulted in hundreds of tornado warnings for the Houston metropolitan area. Some of these tornadoes caused damage. Hurricane spawned tornadoes tend to be much weaker and shorter lived than the powerful torndaoes in the plains but they can still cause damage.

Image: SPC

