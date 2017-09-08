U.S. Rainfall Potential From Hurricane Irma

Rain should not be forgotten as a potential threat from Hurricane Irma. Rainfall and tropical storm force winds will begin in southern Florida well before the stronger hurricane winds arrive. Heavy rain can continue well after the core of the storm passes if a feeder band sets up over the same area. Inland flooding is one of the biggest killers with hurricanes.

Image: NOAA

