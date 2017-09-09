Video Shows Dried Up Beach in Bahamas from Hurricane Irma
Posted on September 9, 2017
Hurricane Irma dried up some beaches at low tide in the Bahamas. The water was likely in fairly shallow bay for this to occur. Hurricanes have been known to do this in the past. It can happen with powerful hurricanes when the winds are blowing offshore. It is more frequently noticeable with smaller bodies of water, particular rivers and creeks.For example, an 1846 hurricane in the Tampa Bay region caused the water level to plunge in the Manatee River. Sarasota History reports, "The water level was so low that you could ride a horse across the river."
Sea gone dry 😶 #HurricaneIrma #Bahamas @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/zBLQn7ym2F— Adrian (@deejayeasya) September 9, 2017
The video showing temporary water reduction levels was recorded by Kelly Johnson. It was shared on Twitter by ABC 15 Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski in Myrtle Beach, SC. He says the video "shows how strong off shore winds can appear to empty the ocean temporarily."
Video via Kelly Johnson who was in the Bahamas during #Irma, shows how strong off shore winds can appear to empty the ocean temporarily pic.twitter.com/NWawlGxY4z— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 9, 2017