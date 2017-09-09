Video Shows Dried Up Beach in Bahamas from Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma dried up some beaches at low tide in the Bahamas. The water was likely in fairly shallow bay for this to occur. Hurricanes have been known to do this in the past. It can happen with powerful hurricanes when the winds are blowing offshore. It is more frequently noticeable with smaller bodies of water, particular rivers and creeks.

Video via Kelly Johnson who was in the Bahamas during #Irma, shows how strong off shore winds can appear to empty the ocean temporarily pic.twitter.com/NWawlGxY4z — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 9, 2017

Image: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

