New Images Show Coronavirus Replicating in Cells
Posted on January 30, 2020
Scientists at the University of Hong Kong have released the first electron microscopic images of the 2019 novel coronavirus replicating inside cells. The researchers say each infected cell produces thousands of new infectious virus particles.
The newly created virus particles can then go on and infect new cells.
Dr. John Nicholls, a clinical professor in pathology at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN that the infected cell is a "very efficient virus producing factory."
Image: University of Hong Kong
Ã°Å¸Â¦Â The #coronavirus magnified: Researchers @HKUniversity @hkumed released microscopic images of an infected #WuhanVirus cell.— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 31, 2020
Each infected cell produces thousands of new infectious virus particles. More @business: https://t.co/S25n49KWWw #Ã¦â€“Â°Ã¥Å¾â€¹Ã¨â€šÂºÃ§â€šÅ½ pic.twitter.com/DEy3VZG6po
Additional Virus Information
The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:
- CDC nCoV Site
- Cornavirus Case Count - updated case counts from BNO News
- Coronavirus Dashboard - case count, world map and FAQ
- Wuhan Coronavirus Map - outbreak map from John Hopkins CSSE
- Wikipedia
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
More from Science Space & Robots