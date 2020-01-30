New Images Show Coronavirus Replicating in Cells

Posted on January 30, 2020



Scientists at the University of Hong Kong have released the first electron microscopic images of the 2019 novel coronavirus replicating inside cells. The researchers say each infected cell produces thousands of new infectious virus particles.

The newly created virus particles can then go on and infect new cells.

Dr. John Nicholls, a clinical professor in pathology at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN that the infected cell is a "very efficient virus producing factory."

Image: University of Hong Kong




Additional Virus Information

2019-nCoV


The outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has sparked pandemic concerns. The virus is known to cause fever, cough and shortness of breath. The fatality rate of the novel virus is not yet known. People have been coming down with symptoms in 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Here is a list of useful coronavirus resources:

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
More from Science Space & Robots