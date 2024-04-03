Hyundai Motor and Kia Unveil DAL-e Delivery Robot

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have unveiled their new autonomous delivery robot named DAL-e. They see it working in office, malls, stores, restaurants and more.

DAL-e has a top speed of 12 m/s. It can easily avoid obstacles and move in narrow passages. It has autonomous driving and face identification. The robot has cargo capacity for up to 16 cups of coffee and items weighing up to 10 kg.

Hyundai and Kia says DAL-e Delivery is based on four Plug & Drive (PnD) modules - it combines a motor with steering, suspension, braking systems and environmental recognition sensors. They add that it was "designed in a square column with rounded corners with the center of gravity at the bottom."

Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor and Kia, says in the announcement, "DAL-e Delivery offers efficient and reliable F&B and parcel dispatch services to ensure customers receive goods promptly. Our vision extends to implementing infrastructure interworking across diverse spaces, including offices, restaurants and shopping malls."

The goods DAL-e carries are located on the inside with doors that slide open to reveal them. A released video shows it stopping in front of a person it recognizes. The companies say DAL-e makes it deliveries through real-time best route, holonomic driving, and AI face identification.

Image: Hyunadi and Kia

