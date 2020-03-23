Surgeon General on Coronavirus: This Week It's Going to Get Bad

The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was on theshow this morning with a warning about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. He says this week the outbreak is going to get bad.

Dr. Adams says, "I want America to understand this week, it's going to get bad." He says enough people are not taking the virus seriously enough and they are not staying at home.

He also says that people seem to think they are not vulnerable. He says, "a lot of people think this can't happen to them." He says people are still on the beaches in California and still looking at the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C.

He also warned young people that they get can get the disease, they can be hospitalized from the disease and they can die from the disease. He also said they can spread it to others.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID