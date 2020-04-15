New York City Covid-19 Death Toll Passes 10,000 After Inclusion of At Home Deaths

The death toll in New York City from the Covid-19 coronavirus has passed 10,000 after 3,700 at home deaths were added. These were deaths that happened at home and had never been included. 10,367 people have died in New York City from the virus through yesterday.

Hundreds of people in New York City have been dying from the coronavirus at home each day. These deaths were going uncounted because they did not occur at hospital and were not tested. However, it is clear they are due to the virus because at home deaths have climbed from around 20 per day in New York City to well over 200 a day during the outbreak.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein told the New York Post, "We knew the number of lives lost would be greater than originally reported, but that doesn’t make it any less painful. We’re committed to being as transparent as possible with New Yorkers as we continue to fight our way through this."

There is hope that the deaths in New York may be at or near a peak because new cases appear to have leveled off. Governor Andrew Cuomo has also said that the rate of new hospitalizations from the coronavirus has been falling.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID