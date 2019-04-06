Drug Resistant C. Auris Fungus Emerges as New Global Health Threat

There is a fungus killing people with weakened immune systems in hospitals around the globe. The fungus, Candida auris, is described in a frightening New York Times story. The article says the CDC recently added C. auris to a list of germs considered "urgent threats." The fungus is difficult to kill and difficult to detect.

The man at Mount Sinai died after 90 days in the hospital, but C. auris did not. Tests showed it was everywhere in his room, so invasive that the hospital needed special cleaning equipment and had to rip out some of the ceiling and floor tiles to eradicate it.

Image: Shawn Lockhart/CDC