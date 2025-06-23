National Weather Service Issues Extreme Heat Warning for NYC

It is going to get very hot in New York City with temperatures possibly exceeding 100 °F. The low temperatures will also stay above 80 degrees so there will not be cooling morning temperatures that New York City residents are used to.

The National Weather Service issued the following Extreme Heat Warning for New York City.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY

WHAT: Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 °F expected.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 °F expected. WHERE: Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), and Southern Queens Counties.

Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), and Southern Queens Counties. WHEN: Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS: Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The highest heat index values will occur each day during the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

New York City residents should call 311 to identify cooling center locations and obtain Beat the Heat safety tips.

An Extreme Heat Warning means that the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 °F or greater. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning.

If you don’t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days afterward if your home is still hot.

Check on vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke, call 911.

Here's a local video from CBS News New York about the upcoming hot weather.

