National Weather Service Issues Extreme Heat Warning for NYC

Posted on June 23, 2025

It is going to get very hot in New York City with temperatures possibly exceeding 100 °F. The low temperatures will also stay above 80 degrees so there will not be cooling morning temperatures that New York City residents are used to.

The National Weather Service issued the following Extreme Heat Warning for New York City.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

New York City residents should call 311 to identify cooling center locations and obtain Beat the Heat safety tips.

An Extreme Heat Warning means that the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 °F or greater. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Here's a local video from CBS News New York about the upcoming hot weather.



