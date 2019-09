Cryodrakon Boreas Was One of the Largest Flying Animals

A newly identified species of pterosaur was one of the largest ever flying animals. The pterosaur, named Cryodrakon boreas, had a wingspan of up to 10 meters (about 33 feet). It lived during the Cretaceous period around 77 million years ago.

Images: David Maas

The fossilized remains of the pterosaur were discovered 30 years ago in Alberta, Canada. The fossils include part of the wings, legs, neck and a rib. The fossils were initially thought to belong to Quetzalcoatlus, an already known species of pterosaur. Researchers from the Queen Mary University of London have identified the pterosaur as a new species in a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology Dr David Hone, lead author of the study from Queen Mary University of London, says in the announcement, "This is a cool discovery, we knew this animal was here but now we can show it is different to other azhdarchids and so it gets a name. It is great that we can identify Cryodrakon as being distinct to Quetzalcoatlus as it means we have a better picture of the diversity and evolution of predatory pterosaurs in North America."was a carnivorous hunter and predated on small animals which probably included lizards, mammals and even baby dinosaurs.