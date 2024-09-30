Hurricane Helene Death Toll Passes 100

The death toll from Hurricane Helene continues to rise as towns in several states continue to assess the damage from the catastrophic storm.

There was record surge along parts of the Florida coastline. Small towns like Cedar Keys were devastated from surge and strong winds. The damage did not stop at the coastline. The large fast-moving hurricane caused widespread tree damage and deadly flooding far inland.

CBS Mornings reports that at least 116 were killed. Many people are still unaccounted for across six states.

CNN reports that Helene left a 500 mile wide path of destruction. USA Today describes the destruction as "biblical." Large numbers of downed trees and washed out roads are making recovery efforts difficult. People living in the hardest hit areas could be without power for weeks or months.

