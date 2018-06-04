Easter Islanders Used Rope and Ramps to Put Giant Hats on Statues

Some of the Easter Island statues have enormous red stone hats known as pukao. The Pukao are cylinders made of red scoria. They can weigh up to 12 metric tons. Researchers from Binghamton University in New York say the ancient people of Easter Island used a parbuckling technique involving ramps and rope to get the hats on top of the statues.

Image: Sean Hixon