ESO Shares Supersharp Neptune Image

ESO's very large telescope (VLT) has added a new adaptive optics mode called laser tomography. The new technology offers much sharper images through the MUSE instrument.

Image: ESO

More from Science Space & Robots

The technique can be used to correct for turbulence at different altidues in the atmosphere and greatly sharpen images. You can read mroe about the new technology on eso.org The ESO shared this supersharp image of Neptune as an example of laster tomography.