ESO Shares Supersharp Neptune Image

Posted on October 19, 2018

ESO's very large telescope (VLT) has added a new adaptive optics mode called laser tomography. The new technology offers much sharper images through the MUSE instrument.

The technique can be used to correct for turbulence at different altidues in the atmosphere and greatly sharpen images. You can read mroe about the new technology on eso.org.

The ESO shared this supersharp image of Neptune as an example of laster tomography.





Image: ESO


