Extinct Giant Parrot Stood 1 Meter Tall

Australasian paleontologists discovered the fossil of an extinct giant parrot that once inhabited New Zealand. The bird stood up to 1 meter (3.2 feet) tall. It weighed about 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds). It has been named Heracles inexpectatus.

Images: Dr Brian Choo, Flinders University (top) / Professor Paul Scofield, Canterbury Museum (second)