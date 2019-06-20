HP Robocop is Ready for Duty

Huntington Park has added a new robot, dubbed HP Robocop, to help fight crime. The robot will initially help with surveillance in parks and city buildings as it patrols while recording 360 degree video footage. The front of the robot says "POLICE" in large capital letters. The HP stands for the California city and not the Hewlett Packard tech company. The robot is a K5 robot from Knightscope.

Image: Huntington Park