HP Robocop is Ready for Duty
Posted on June 20, 2019
Huntington Park has added a new robot, dubbed HP Robocop, to help fight crime. The robot will initially help with surveillance in parks and city buildings as it patrols while recording 360 degree video footage. The front of the robot says "POLICE" in large capital letters. The HP stands for the California city and not the Hewlett Packard tech company. The robot is a K5 robot from Knightscope.NBC Los Angeles quotes Huntington Park Mayor Karina Macias as saying, "I'm very excited that we can officially call on HP RoboCop to help our police officers patrol our city. This is a big accomplishment for our city and introducing HP RoboCop shows innovation and the incorporation of new technology. I am certainly impressed with HP RoboCop and can't wait to see the public safety benefits it will bring to our community."
The bot has its own Twitter account, @hprobocop, which is also printed on the front of the robot. The robot's introductory tweet says, "Thank you Huntington Park for a warm welcome, hope everyone enjoyed the presentation. Happy to be an asset to the Huntington Park Police Department."
Here is a video of the robot patrolling Salt Lake Park. It appears to be a hit with kids. Take a look:
Image: Huntington Park