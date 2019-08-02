Hubble Image Reveals Near Perfect Symmetry of Galaxy NGC 2985
Posted on August 2, 2019
Near-perfect symmetry in a spiral galaxy is revealed in this Hubble image of NGC 2985. The galaxy is located over 70 million light years from Earth in the constellation of Ursa Major.NASA says in a poetic Instagram post that the image shows "how tightly wound spiral arms widen as they whirl outward from the galaxy’s bright core, slowly fading and dissipating until these majestic structures disappear into the emptiness of intergalactic space, bringing a beautiful end to their starry splendor."
A larger version of the stunning image can be found on nasa.gov.
Image: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Ho