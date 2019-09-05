New Duck-Billed Dinosaur Identified from Fossil Found in Northern Japan

Scientists have identified a new species of duck-billed dinosaur. The fossils of the dinosaur were found in 72-million year-old marine deposits in northern Japan. The species has been named Kamuysaurus japonicus. It is nicknamed "Mukawaryu" after the excavation site.

Image: Kobayashi Y., et al, Scientific Reports, September 5, 2019