Netflix Life on Our Planet Premieres October 25, 2023

Netflix has a new animated series about extinct creatures coming out later this month called Life on Our Planet. The release date is October 25, 2023.

The eight-part series was created by Silverback Films and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television. It is narrated by actor Morgan Freeman. The first episode is entitled, "Chapter 1: The Rules of Life."

Here's the description from Netflix:

This is the story of life's epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall — is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life, Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

The graphics are stunning. Here's the official teaser.

