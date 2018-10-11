MobiLimb: Robotic Finger for Smartphones and Tablets
The MobiLimb is a robotic finger that can be added to a smartphone or a tablet. The robotic limb system contains actuators, sensors, electronics and a controller. It connects to a device using the micro USB port.The robotic finger can be used to make a smartphone crawl. It can touch the person holding the phone. It can also be used as a handle or a joystick. It can also be used to indicate when you have new messages on your phone.
The video also shows the MobiLimb being turned into a tail in an interactive game with a cat on the smartphone screen. This could be the gadget's greatest potential with apps being given access to control your finger.
MobiLimb was developed by Marc Teyssier, Gilles Bailly, Catherine Pelachaud and Eric Lecolinet. You can find out more about the project here.
Image: Marc Teyssier/YouTube
