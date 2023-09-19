Honda Unveils Honda Motocompacto e-Scooter

Honda has unveiled a new compact folding scooter called the Motocompacto e-Scooter. The scooter has a folding design and 12 mile range.

The thin scooter almost looks like a credit card on wheels. The handle bars, set and wheels fold up into the scooter. It can then be carried around like a piece of luggage.

Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., says in the announcement, "Motocompacto is uniquely Honda – a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy. old in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport."

Honda says the Motocompacto has a maximum speed of 15 mph. It can be fully charged in 3.5 hours. The peak output in 490 watts. It weighs 41.3 lbs. The folded up dimensions are 29.2 length x 21.1 height x 3.7 inches width.

It will be available in November with an MSRP of $995. Motocompacto accessories will also be available.

Image: Honda

