New Species of Neon-Colored Fish Discovered
Posted on October 18, 2018
Scientists from the California Academy of Sciences have discovered new species of beautiful neon-colored fish. The fish have been named after Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.The fish were discovered at a depth of 400 feet beneath the surface of the ocean. The Brazilian archipelago where they were found is their only known home.
The Tosanoides aphrodite fish species is pictured above. Dr. Luiz Rocha, the Academy's Curator of Fishes, says in the announcement, "This is one of the most beautiful fishes I've ever seen. It was so enchanting it made us ignore everything around it."
A research paper on the new fish species was published in ZooKeys.
Image: Luiz Rocha/2018 California Academy of Sciences
More from Science Space & Robots
What is Brackish Water?
Robotic Falcon Designed to Help Reduce Bird Strikes Near Airports
Samara Polytech Research Create the Glaideron