Elon Musk Says Neuralink Patient Controlling Computer Mouse Using Thoughts

The first Neuralink brain-computer interface chip was implanted in a patient last month. That patient can now move a cursor on a computer screen with their mind according to Neuralink founder Elon Musk. Musk is also known for his Tesla, SpaceX and X (Twitter) corporations.

Musk is quoted by Reuters as saying, "Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking."

Reuters also cites Musk as saying Neuralink is trying to "get as many mouse button clicks as possible from the patient."

Neuralink's human trials are being closely followed both for technology breakthroughs but also for the health of the patients. There have been many concerns about Neuralink's animal trials. A Wired story from last year covers some deaths from primates that had Neuralink implants. The story notes that Musk has denied any of the deaths were from a Neuralink implant.

This report from Andrew Chang helps explain the Neuralink's N1 implant and what they are trying to achieve.

