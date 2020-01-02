Study Suggests Carrying for a Small Work Plant Can Reduce Stress

Researchers from the University of Hyogo in Awaji, Japan conducted a study that found caring for a small plant at work can help reduce stress. A small air plant that was one of the plants used in the study is pictured above.

Participants were provided routine visual access to plants by having their choice of plant situated conveniently on their desks (a passive involvement with plants). They also had the opportunity to care for their plant (an active involvement with plants). Furthermore, the researchers considered that intentionally gazing at the plant was, though not involving physical movement, an active interaction with plants that office workers could do quickly and easily at their desks.

Image: Masahiro Toyoda