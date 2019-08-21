Self-Folding Soft Rollbot Created by Harvard Researchers
Harrvard researchers created a self-folding soft robot they call Rollbot. The researchers used origami concepts and 3D-printed soft hinges that fold at different temperatures. This way the hinges can be programmed to fold in a specific order.Rollbot can be seen starting out as a flat sheet and then rolling itself up on a hot surface as its hinges fold. The researchers say the response is programmed by varying the chemistry and the print architecture of the 3D-printed hinges. The research was co-authored by Emily C. Davidson, Jalilah M. Muhammad, and Robert D. Weeks.
