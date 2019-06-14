Thiomargarita namibiensis is the World's Largest Bacterium

A recently discovered bacterium, Thiomargarita namibiensis, is the largest in the world. The bacterium is big enough to be visible to the naked eye. They can grow up to 3/4 mm wide in size. The images above show a light-photomicrograph of three cells of Thiomargarita with polarized light on the left and the visible bacterium on the body of a body (the white spot) in the image on the right.

Image: Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology