LG Display Creates Stretchable Display, Expands up to 50%

LG Display has announced it has created the world's first stretchable display. The display can stretch to expand by up to 50%. The stretching display was unveiled at LG Science Park earlier this month.

The prototype (pictured above) features a 12-inch screen that expands up to 18 inches. It maintains its 100ppi resolution and full red, green and blue (RGB) color while expanding.

LG says the prototype uses a micro-LED light source of up to 40 micrometers. LG says it can repeatedly stretch over 10,000 times and still maintain clear image quality.

LG sees applications for the stretchable displays in wide variety of products including fashion and wearables.

Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President of LG Display, says in the announcement, "We will continue to build a sustainable future display ecosystem through close cooperation between South Korean industry, academia, and research stakeholders."

Image: LG Display

