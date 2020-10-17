UK Faces Tighter Restrictions as Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket

The Covid-19 coronarivus is spiking this fall in the UK after falling over the summer. The new covid wave in the UK is much higher than the first wave in April.

According to Worldometers UK chart, the UK has recently seen several days in a row with 15,000 cases or more. This include a day with nearly 20,000 cases. During the initial spike the highest daily total were generally 5,000 or less with the biggest spike of 7,860 cases on April 10th.

To combat this massive surge new restrictions are being placed to try to reduce infections and deaths and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients. A BBC story explains England's new three-tier system.

CNN reports that Liverpool in North England was the first area to go under the new restrictions. The restrictions include closing casinos, betting shops, arcades and gyms.

