U.S. Continues Breaking Covid-19 Records

Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly in the United States. The past week has seen records in daily cases and hospitalizations. The average daily death toll is also starting to rise.

The Covid Tracking Project says 69,455 were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the U.S. on November 14th. This is a record number and it is expected to continue to rise this winter. The U.S. also saw a record number of cases with over 170,000 in a single day this past week. The daily cases total is likely to eclipse the 200,000 cases a day mark in the coming days. Most U.S. states are now reporting thousands of new cases daily.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7M tests, 163k cases, and 1,321 deaths. There are 69,455 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/SAD7LOJTDL — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 14, 2020

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-Elect Biden's new coronavirus task force, has warned that the U.S. is entering "Covid hell" this winter. He is predicted an astronomical increase in cases according to CNBC.

Osterholm says, "We have not even come close to the peak and, as such, our hospitals are now being overrun. The next three to four months are going to be, by far, the darkest of the pandemic."

The CDC has been warning people to wear masks during Thanksgiving and hold it outdoors if you must celebrate it all. Covid-19 is out-of-control in nearly every state in the U.S. It would be best if people postponed holiday get-togethers to reduce the rate of spread as we hope for vaccine distribution this spring. This is a risky time period to be traveling and partaking in any activities that involve being around other people.

