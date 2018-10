Atlas Robot Jumps Over Log and Bounds Up High Steps

Boston Dynamics is making it harder for humans to get away from its Atlas robot. The robotics developer released a video named "Parkour Atlas" that shows off the impressive dexterity of its Atlas robot.

Image: Boston Dynamics/YouTube

The Atlas robot hurdles over a log without difficulty. It then bounds easily up a series of steps even though the steps are not linear. The step height is about 40 centimeters. Atlas even does it using one foot per step.Boston Dynamics says Atlas is using its computer vision to locate itself with respect to markers on the terrain when it encounters obstacles like steps. This video was not Atlas's first crack at the obstacles. Wired says it took Atlas 20 times to bound up the structure easily.