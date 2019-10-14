How to Make Magnetic Slime from American Chemical Society

The American Chemical Society has released a new video that provides instructions for making magnetic slime. The ACS even suggests skipping work in order to make it. The video is part of the PBS series, Reactions.

large mixing bowl

teaspoon

measuring cup

mixing spoon

white school glue

warm water

grocery store borax

food dye

iron filings

magnet

Image: American Chemical Society