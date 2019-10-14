How to Make Magnetic Slime from American Chemical Society
Posted on October 14, 2019
The American Chemical Society has released a new video that provides instructions for making magnetic slime. The ACS even suggests skipping work in order to make it. The video is part of the PBS series, Reactions.These are the items you will need:
- large mixing bowl
- teaspoon
- measuring cup
- mixing spoon
- white school glue
- warm water
- grocery store borax
- food dye
- iron filings
- magnet
Sam also makes a mixture of colored slime by skipping the iron filings step and adding food dye.
You can also find a glow in the dark slime recipe on elmers.com. It requires the use of glow in the dark glue that Elmer's makes.
Image: American Chemical Society