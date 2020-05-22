Spot Robot Herds Sheep and Monitors Crops

Spot is a dog-like robot from Boston Dynamics. The robot walks on four legs and can traverse rough terrain. It can also record video with its infrared and LIDAR cameras.

Rocos has partnered with Boston Dynamics to use Spot with its robot operations software platform. One of the potential uses for Spot is in agriculture. Spot can capture data in real-time as its traverses a farm. The data can be fed into the Rocos cloud.

Rocos says in a release, "In agriculture, farmers can access information such as more accurate and up-to-date yield estimates. This provides access to a new category of automation, and a safer, more efficient business."

The nimble Spot robot can be seen monitoring crops on a New Zealand farm in a video released by Rocos. Spot even helps herd sheep. Rocos says to imagine a large number of Spot robots working autonomously on a farm.

Spot is able to herd sheep in the video but the robot would probably have to work much harder to herd the sheep once they became more used to its presence.

Image: YouTube/Rocos