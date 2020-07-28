Virgin Galactic Reveals VSS Unity Spaceship Interior

Posted on July 28, 2020

Virgin Galactic revealed the cabin interior and seating in its first SpaceshipTwo vehicle, VSS Unity, today in a livestream on YouTube. The cabin features mood lighting, six reclining seats and multiple windows for passengers to view space.

Here are a few highlights of the design:

The cabin interior was designed by Virgin Galactic in collaboration with Seymourpowell, London.

Jump forward to the ten minute mark for the beginning of the reveal. A collection of the artist renderings released today by Virgin Galactic can be found on Ars Technica.