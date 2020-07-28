Virgin Galactic Reveals VSS Unity Spaceship Interior

Virgin Galactic revealed the cabin interior and seating in its first SpaceshipTwo vehicle, VSS Unity, today in a livestream on YouTube. The cabin features mood lighting, six reclining seats and multiple windows for passengers to view space.

Here are a few highlights of the design:

Individually sized, reclining seats for G-force management and float zone volume;

Automated mood lighting harmonizes with each flight phase;

Personal seat back screens connect astronauts to live flight data;

Cabin architecture facilitates effortless movement in weightlessness;

16 cameras provide high definition footage and stills;

12 cabin windows for astronauts to gaze at Earth from;

Largest mirror in a spaceship cabin – mirror reflects the real-time astronaut experience.

The cabin interior was designed by Virgin Galactic in collaboration with Seymourpowell, London.