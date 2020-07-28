Virgin Galactic Reveals VSS Unity Spaceship Interior
Posted on July 28, 2020
Virgin Galactic revealed the cabin interior and seating in its first SpaceshipTwo vehicle, VSS Unity, today in a livestream on YouTube. The cabin features mood lighting, six reclining seats and multiple windows for passengers to view space.
Here are a few highlights of the design:
- Individually sized, reclining seats for G-force management and float zone volume;
- Automated mood lighting harmonizes with each flight phase;
- Personal seat back screens connect astronauts to live flight data;
- Cabin architecture facilitates effortless movement in weightlessness;
- 16 cameras provide high definition footage and stills;
- 12 cabin windows for astronauts to gaze at Earth from;
- Largest mirror in a spaceship cabin – mirror reflects the real-time astronaut experience.
The cabin interior was designed by Virgin Galactic in collaboration with Seymourpowell, London.Jump forward to the ten minute mark for the beginning of the reveal. A collection of the artist renderings released today by Virgin Galactic can be found on Ars Technica.