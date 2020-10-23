First Asian Giant Hornet Nest Located in U.S.

The first Asian giant hornet nest has been located in the U.S. It was found on a property in Blaine, Washington by entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

The WSDA says, "The nest is inside the cavity of a tree located on private property near an area cleared for a residential home. While Asian giant hornets normally nest in the ground, they are occasionally found nesting in dead trees. Dozens of the hornets were seen entering and exiting the tree while the WSDA team was present."

In true 2020 fashion, our last video accidentally had several minutes of black screen at the end. Here's what we meant to post of the #AsianGiantHornet nest found in a tree cavity in Whatcom County. pic.twitter.com/f1vO8qxmly — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

The WSDA says in a release that the property owner has given the WSDA permission to remove the nest and entire tree if necessary.

The large hornets are invasive insects that eat ees. They have been dubbed "murder hornets" for their ability to wipe out honey bee hives. The WSDDA entomologists have been attaching radio trackers to hornets trapped in the area. Here's a tag hornet enjoying some strawberry jam.

Come on now, this is cute! An #AsianGiantHornet enjoyed some strawberry jam after being tagged yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1nQCL3oX1w — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

More from Science Space & Robots