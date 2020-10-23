First Asian Giant Hornet Nest Located in U.S.

The first Asian giant hornet nest has been located in the U.S. It was found on a property in Blaine, Washington by entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

The WSDA says, "The nest is inside the cavity of a tree located on private property near an area cleared for a residential home. While Asian giant hornets normally nest in the ground, they are occasionally found nesting in dead trees. Dozens of the hornets were seen entering and exiting the tree while the WSDA team was present."

The WSDA says in a release that the property owner has given the WSDA permission to remove the nest and entire tree if necessary.

The large hornets are invasive insects that eat ees. They have been dubbed "murder hornets" for their ability to wipe out honey bee hives. The WSDDA entomologists have been attaching radio trackers to hornets trapped in the area. Here's a tag hornet enjoying some strawberry jam.

