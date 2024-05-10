Space Weather Prediction Center Issues Very Rare Geomagnetic Storm Watch

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 level Geomagnetic Storm Watch for May 11, 2024. The SWPC says watches at this level are "very rare."

It is the first watch of this level since 2005. The watches follow observations of powerful coronal mass ejections (CME) from the sun.

NOAA says multiple CMEs erupted associated with flare activity from Region 3664 on May 9th. The CMEs are expected to merge with potential arrival expected by early May 11th.

The interesting visual effects will include an aurora that may become visible over much of the northern half of the United States. It could be viewable as far south as Alabama to northern California.

The possible negative impacts can include disruptions to the grid. NOAA says in a release, "Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations."

NOAA also says, "Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend."

Image: NOAA

