Take a Warm Bath Before Bedtime for Better Sleep Say Scientists

Scientists have found that taking a bath 1 to 2 hours before going to sleep can help you get a better night's sleep. They suggest using water of about 104-109 degrees Fahrenheit. The researchers say the optimal timing of bathing for cooling down of core body temperature in order to improve sleep quality is about 90 minutes before you go to bed.

Body temperature, which is involved in the regulation of the sleep/wake cycle, exhibits a circadian cycle, being 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit higher in the late afternoon/early evening than during sleep, when it is the lowest. The average person’s circadian cycle is characterized by a reduction in core body temperature of about 0.5 to 1 F around an hour before usual sleep time, dropping to its lowest level between the middle and later span of nighttime sleep. It then begins to rise, acting as a kind of a biological alarm clock wake-up signal. The temperature cycle leads the sleep cycle and is an essential factor in achieving rapid sleep onset and high efficiency sleep.

Image: Cockrell School of Engineering