California Activates Mass Fatality Program for Covid-19
Posted on December 16, 2020
Cases of Covid-19 have been exploding nationwide over the past few weeks. This includes a massive surge of cases in the state of California. California hit a high of over 42,000 cases within the past week.
ABC News is reporting that California has activated its mass fatality program. The plan includes having sixty refrigerated trucks on standby. The state has also ordered 5,000 body bags according to a report in The Hill that sources California Governor Governor Gavin Newsom.
California has recorded 290 deaths in the past 24 hours according to the Covid-19 chart for California on Worldometers. The heavily populated Los Angeles county has less than 100 ICU beds remaining. California is also asking for 200 medical personnel from the Department of Defense.
