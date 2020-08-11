Cookiecutter Sharks Bite Round Plugs of Flesh From Larger Fish and Whales

This video from National Geographic highlights the cookiecutter shark (Isistius brasiliensis). The small shark gets its name for the small round plugs of flesh it bites from its victims.

The Wikipedia entry for the shark has some images of the round scars and wounds on its victims that include pomfrets and small whales. More information about the shark can be found on sharks.org.

An article from the Geospatial Ecology of Marine Megafauna Laboratory at Oregon State calls the shark a "demon whale-biter" and says blue whales are a frequent target of the cookiecutter.