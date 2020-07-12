Florida Reports 15,299 New Covid-19 Cases in One Day

The Covid-19 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States. Florida has become the latest epicenter for the virus. Florida reported 15,299 new Covid-19 cases today. This is a huge jump over the state's previous record of 11,434, which was set on July 4th.

The record cases come as Disney World is reopening its park. Part of the problem in Florida is that some residents refuse to wear masks. There have even been anti-mask protests in the state according to the New York Tiems.

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala told CNN, "It's out of control across the state because our governor won't even tell everybody to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they're outside. This is an American tragedy."

Deaths had fallen from the coronavirus peak earlier this year. However, they are a lagging indicator and are now starting to climb again. NBC News reports that Texas and Arizona have recently requested refrigerator trucks to store bodies.