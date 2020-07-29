Florida Records Highest Daily Covid-19 Deaths With 217

Florida reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths today. There were 217 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours statewide according to Reuters. Florida has now set a record for two consecutive days.

Deaths are a lagging indicator with the deadly virus. It can take up to 14 days for a person to become infected. A sick person may also face a lengthy hospital stay before finally succumbing to the virus.

Florida's cases have dropped recently in the past few days but the state is still reporting over 9,000 cases daily. Florida has had multiple days with over 12,000 cases during the past couple weeks.

The Worldometer page for Florida has charts of the recent spikes. BNO News also tweeted a chart showing how deaths have spiked significantly in Florida in July.