Samsung Unveils Galaxy SmartTag2

Samsung has announced the second version of its SmartTag, which first arrived in 2021. The new tag has a more compact design. A hole in the center enables users to connect it to keychains, bags and luggage.

Here are some highlights of the features:

It uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and has a range of 120 meters.

IP67 dust and water resistant

It has a range of up to 700 day range on its updated battery: 500 days in normal mode, 700 days in power saving mode.

A Compass View feature mode guides users to their SmartTag on UWB-supported Galaxy smartphones

The new finder only works with Samsung devices. It retails for $29.99. The Galaxy SmartTag2 will go on sale on October 10th.

Image: Samsung

Related Topics:

TECH

More from Science Space & Robots