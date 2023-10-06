Samsung Unveils Galaxy SmartTag2
Posted on October 6, 2023
Samsung has announced the second version of its SmartTag, which first arrived in 2021. The new tag has a more compact design. A hole in the center enables users to connect it to keychains, bags and luggage.
Here are some highlights of the features:
- It uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and has a range of 120 meters.
- IP67 dust and water resistant
- It has a range of up to 700 day range on its updated battery: 500 days in normal mode, 700 days in power saving mode.
- A Compass View feature mode guides users to their SmartTag on UWB-supported Galaxy smartphones
The new finder only works with Samsung devices. It retails for $29.99. The Galaxy SmartTag2 will go on sale on October 10th.
Image: Samsung
