Samsung Unveils Galaxy SmartTag2

Posted on October 6, 2023

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Samsung has announced the second version of its SmartTag, which first arrived in 2021. The new tag has a more compact design. A hole in the center enables users to connect it to keychains, bags and luggage.

Here are some highlights of the features:

The new finder only works with Samsung devices. It retails for $29.99. The Galaxy SmartTag2 will go on sale on October 10th.

Image: Samsung

