Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is World's Largest Seaweed Bloom

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (GASB) is the world's biggest seaweed bloom and it may become permanent. The mass reaches from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. Scientists led by the USF College of Marine Science using NASA satellite observations determined the GASB has a biomass of over 20 million tons, heavier than 200 fully loaded aircraft carriers.

Gives off rotten eggs smell when it decays on coasts

Kills native seagrasses, turtles and other ocean life

Toxic air from decaying sargassum can cause asthma

Linked to increased deforestation and fertilizer use

Tourism deterrent

Image Credits: Top Image: Sargassum on Delray Beach in South Florida in May 2019. | Bottom Image: USF College of Marine Science