Dr. Fauci Warns Americans to Hunker Down for the Fall Covid-19 Surge

Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen from the peak in July. Unfortunately, there are still 35,000 to 40,000 cases a day in the U.S. This is a considerable amount of cases as we head into a period when more Americans will be traveling, going back to school and doing more indoor activities because of cold weather.

During the 1918 flu pandemic the worst wave occurred during the Fall 1918 time period from September to November. Most of the deaths from the pandemic happened during this Fall wave. The coronavirus is not an influenza virus but it is also possible the virus may spread easier in colder temperatures. However, the main reason for an upcoming spike are activities that will have more people grouping together.

There will also be confusion as seasonal flu returns with cooler temperatures. Flu symptoms and Covid-19 symptoms can be very similar. This may have more people seeking help and overwhelming hospitals and medical centers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says, "We need to hunker down and get through this Fall and Winter because it's not going to be easy."

