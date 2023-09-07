Japan Launches Rocket Carrying Moon Sniper

Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) today. The goal of the mission is to pinpoint landing technology to aid the development and landing of future lunar probes.

The Japan Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (JAXA) says, "This is a lunar lander that aims to achieve a lightweight probe system on a small scale and use the pinpoint landing technology necessary for future lunar probes. The project will aim to cut weight for higher function observational equipment and to land on resource scarce planets with an eye towards future solar system research probes."

A CNN reports notes that lunar lander has been dubbed Moon Sniper because of its focus on making a precision landing.

Here's footage of the rocket launch that is carrying SLIM as well as the XRISM satellite.

Image: Courtesy of ISAS/JAXA

