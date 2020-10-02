President Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. First Lady Melania Trump is also positive. Vice President Mike Pence says he has tested negative so far.

The cases among high-ranking U.S. persons apparently began when senior White House aide Hope Hicks contracted the virus. She is symptomatic. She was on Air Force One and traveling with the President. Numerous other White House personnel have also been exposed.

A Business Insider report notes that White House Physician Sean Conley did not specify whether or not the President had symptoms in a brief memo. It is possible Trump was capable of spreading the virus at the debate early last week.

The First Lady tweeted that she and Potus are "feeling good."

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The positive cases are causing major disruptions and headaches as government health officials try to track the possible exposures. Even mild cases can be disruptive because those who test positive must quarantine immediately to slow the spread of the virus. People who test positive also have to be monitored to make sure they don't develop severe Covid-19 symptoms like shortness of breath.

Because Trump and those around him generally do not wear masks the spread through the top levels of the government and his team and supporters could result in a significant outbreak.

Update: President Trump has "mild symptoms" according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

