U.S. Tops 77,000 Coronavirus Cases in a Single Day

The U.S. has topped 77,000 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period according to a count from Reuters. The outbreak in the U.S. is spiraling out of control and heading quickly for the 100,000 plus totals Dr. Fauci warned about.

Multiple sources put the daily total for July 16th at well over 70,000. The Worldometers site has the U.S. total over 70,000 for the past couple days. The New York Times' count is slightly lower than Reuters at 75,600. Deaths are rising in the U.S. as well with three consecutive days of over 900 deaths including 1,002 deaths on July 15th.

The global death toll from Covid-19 is nearly 600,000 worldwide with around 250,000 new cases daily.

Some states are planning to open schools next month which is likely to greatly exacerbate the U.S. coronavirus problem. Only a return to a stay-at-home shutdown is likely to curb the spread in states like California, Texas and Florida, which are regularly seeing around 10,000 cases a day. The outbreak is also very bad in Arizona and Georgia.

An ABC News story says over a dozen states have recorded record hospitalizations from Covid-19 and some hospitals are out of ICU beds.